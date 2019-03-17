Pope Francis hopes to visit S.Sudan

Pope Francis has told President Salva Kiir he still hopes to visit South Sudan.

Francis met with President Salva Kiir in the Apostolic Palace on Saturday.

The Vatican said the talks focused on the country’s peace process, the return of refugees and future development. The associated press reported.

Francis had wanted to visit South Sudan in 2017 with the archbishop of Canterbury, but security conditions reportedly interfered.

During the meeting yesterday, Francis “expressed the wish to ascertain the conditions for a possible visit to South Sudan to as a sign of closeness to the population and of encouragement for the peace process.”