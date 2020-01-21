21st January 2020
Wau’s Al Salaam gets new head coach

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Ramsey Lumori Sebit speaks to reporters in Juba on Monday, Jan 20, 2020 | Credit | Kelly Abale

Al Salaam Wau Football Club have confirmed the appointment of former Amarat United and Rabita FC head coach Ramsey Lumori Sebit as the club’s head coach.

Udol Mayen Agei, the club’s finance officer, told 211sportspro.com the club turned to Ramsey Sebit as they intend to return the club to where it was.

Salaam FC have not won the league since 2018 and sit third on the table standing in the Wau local league in the ongoing season.

Ramsey Sebit left Al Salaam FC in 2017 due to familial issues and returns with a contract of one year subject to renewal.

Under his first reign at the club, Ramsey won the South Sudan Cup and Premier League in 2017; the club are also the record winner of the Wau local league.

Coach Ramsey is the record winner of the South Sudan cup in the country after guiding Rabita FC the Juba local South Sudan Cup.

He has previously won the title with clubs such as Malakia FC, Salaam FC, Rabita FC and Amarat United FC.

Ramsey was on the touchline on Sunday, 19 January 2020 as his former club Rabita FC beat Nasir FC by 2-0 at Munuki Playing Ground.

Ramsey Sebit started his duties as head coach of the club on Monday evening as he took the team through the drills.

