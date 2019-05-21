21st May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   ‘We can’t go home’: IDPs respond to Kiir’s call

‘We can’t go home’: IDPs respond to Kiir’s call

Author: Peter Gatkuoth C Wuor | Published: 4 hours ago

A view of one of the entrances to the UNMISS POC camp near Bentiu, Unity State, South Sudan.

The internally displaced people in Juba say they will not leave UN camp sites because their homes are still illegally occupied.

This is in response to President Salva Kiir’s call to go back home.

Currently, more than 181,000 are sheltering in UN camps across the country, mainly in Juba, Wau, Bor, Bentiu and Malakal.

They are mainly women and children who fled the violence in December 2013 and July 2016.

On Friday, the President appealed to the IDPs to leave the sites, saying the security situation has greatly improved.

However, the displaced persons say they have nowhere to go to since their homes remain occupied.

Koang Hussein Mut is the camp management committee chairman at the UN POC at Jebel.

He spoke to Eye Radio today.

“The IDPs who are living in Pocs and different locations in South Sudan left their houses and have been in the PoC sites for six years now. Their houses have been occupied by other people.”

He said for the IDPs to return they need assistance from government to vacate those occupying their houses.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 1

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 2

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 3

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 4

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day 5

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Al-Mougif Daily newspaper condemns national security of censorship

Published 3 hours ago

Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

Published 4 hours ago

‘We can’t go home’: IDPs respond to Kiir’s call

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published 4 hours ago

More than 20 million USD required to implement TVET program

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.