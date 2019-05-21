‘We can’t go home’: IDPs respond to Kiir’s call

The internally displaced people in Juba say they will not leave UN camp sites because their homes are still illegally occupied.

This is in response to President Salva Kiir’s call to go back home.

Currently, more than 181,000 are sheltering in UN camps across the country, mainly in Juba, Wau, Bor, Bentiu and Malakal.

They are mainly women and children who fled the violence in December 2013 and July 2016.

On Friday, the President appealed to the IDPs to leave the sites, saying the security situation has greatly improved.

However, the displaced persons say they have nowhere to go to since their homes remain occupied.

Koang Hussein Mut is the camp management committee chairman at the UN POC at Jebel.

He spoke to Eye Radio today.

“The IDPs who are living in Pocs and different locations in South Sudan left their houses and have been in the PoC sites for six years now. Their houses have been occupied by other people.”

He said for the IDPs to return they need assistance from government to vacate those occupying their houses.

