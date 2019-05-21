Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

The government of Gbudue and the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on the protection of wildlife this July.

At the weekend, Governor Daniel Badagbu was invited by the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature or ICCN to share experience at Garamba national park in DRC on the protection and conservation of wildlife.

ICCN is the Congolese governmental partner founded in 1978 and is tasked with the protection and conservation of Virunga, Kahuzi-Biega and Garamba national parks in DR Congo.

Hussein Enoka is Gbudue State Minister of Information.

He told Eye Radio this morning that the institute will help build the capacity of the wildlife officers on the conversation and protection of wildlife in the state.

Enoka was speaking to Eye Radio from Yambio this morning.

“Our people in Gbudue do not care about animals as well as others in other states. That is why it is very important. It is one of the national resources that we have in South Sudan, they need to take care of them.”