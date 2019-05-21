21st May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Some Elephant tusks recovered by wildlife rangers in Garamba National Park in the northern DRC, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo: African Parks/Jerome Starkey.

The government of Gbudue and the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on the protection of wildlife this July.

At the weekend, Governor Daniel Badagbu was invited by the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature or ICCN to share experience at Garamba national park in DRC on the protection and conservation of wildlife.

ICCN is the Congolese governmental partner founded in 1978 and is tasked with the protection and conservation of Virunga, Kahuzi-Biega and Garamba national parks in DR Congo.

Hussein Enoka is Gbudue State Minister of Information.

He told Eye Radio this morning that the institute will help build the capacity of the wildlife officers on the conversation and protection of wildlife in the state.

Enoka was speaking to Eye Radio from Yambio this morning.

“Our people in Gbudue do not care about animals as well as others in other states. That is why it is very important. It is one of the national resources that we have in South Sudan, they need to take care of  them.”

Popular Stories
Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 1

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 2

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 3

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 4

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day 5

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Al-Mougif Daily newspaper condemns national security of censorship

Published 4 hours ago

Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

Published 4 hours ago

‘We can’t go home’: IDPs respond to Kiir’s call

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published 5 hours ago

More than 20 million USD required to implement TVET program

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.