20th February 2022
Wildfire kills 4 women in Rumbek East

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 47 seconds ago

A picture of a wildfire in South Sudan. Photo: Curtesy

About four women have reportedly died and three others missing in a wild fire incident in Rumbek East County of Lake State over the weekend.

According to the Spokesperson of the police in the area, the women were burnt in a place called Amitding while fetching grass on Saturday.

Major Elijah Mabor says it is not clear where the fire originated from.

The identities of the victims are yet to be made public.

However, Major Mabor stated that authorities in the area are still searching for the missing women and investigating the cause of the fire.

“Some women who went for cutting grass were burned by wild fire and four confirmed dead while other three are still missing”, Major Elijah Mabor told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“Up to now people are still searching for the missing ones even the youth who went for the search are not yet back and we are still waiting for the final report”, Mabor said.

Wildfire incidents are common across the country during the dry season

In February 2020, wildfire ravaged Nzara County in Western Equatoria State, killing one person and leaving hundreds homeless.

In 2019, more than 50 people died and dozens injured in a wildfire in the former Lol State.

Just last year, one person reportedly died and 19 others sustained serious injuries in a wildfire in Yambio County, Western Equatoria State.

