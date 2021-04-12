Woman shot dead in front of her children in Kuajok

A mother of four has been shot dead in front of her children while entering her home in Kuajok town of Warrap state last evening.

According to authorities, the middle-aged woman identified as Agool Akol Mabech was driving back home in the evening after taking some of her children to a nearby clinic.

“Yes there was an incident last night around 7:30 pm in Waralel area there was a lady was coming (driving) back from the clinic with her children, by the time she reached to her main gate, she was just caught by two gunshots and she died instantly,” Kuajok town Mayor, Gabriel Madut told Eye Radio on Monday.

The incident happened in Waralel residential area.

Three of the children were in the backseat, while the little one was seated beside the mother –in the front seat.

She then got out of the vehicle to open the gate when an unknown assailant shot her dead.

Mayor Madut says the attacker also shot the children in the vehicle, injuring the little one, while three took cover from the gunshots.

In February, the newly appointed governor of Warrap said he is under strict instructions from President Salva Kiir to end violence in the state which is also the president’s hometown.

Aleu Ayieny called on all law-abiding citizens of Warrap state to stop fighting and unite to apprehend criminals.