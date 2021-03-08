Women’s Day: A call for gender parity in South Sudan

On the International Women’s Day, development partners are calling for gender equality and the advancement of women’s empowerment across all sectors in South Sudan.

USAID Gender and Youth Specialist, Museme Munira spoke exclusively to Eye Radio on March 8, 2021. She was joined by Winnie Guliver from Democracy International, or DI, and Achai Arop Deng, National GBV Response Officer with the IOM.

According to the UN, violence in South Sudan continues to exacerbate gender inequality due to women’s greater vulnerability to poverty, distinctive social obligations and responsibilities; as well as exposure to sexual and gender-based violence.

It said women are being sidelined in governance, economy, service delivery, disaster risk reduction, access to justice and rule of law, peace building and reconciliation.

During the discussion, the panellists shed light on gender equality and women’s empowerment, including challenges South Sudan faces with regards to achieve an inclusive society.

They outlined steps South Sudan should take to achieve gender parity across the board.

Listen to the interview conducted by Eye Radio’s Emmanuel J. Akile.

http://eyeradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/DISCUSSION-PART-1-EDITED-.mp3 http://eyeradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/DISCUSSION-PART-2-EDITED-.mp3 http://eyeradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/DISCUSSION-PART-3-EDITED-.mp3 Recently, the vice president for gender and youth cluster has blamed influential men in South Sudan for paying only “lip service” to the 35 percent affirmative action plan for women. Rebecca Nyandeng said the political parties, which are mostly headed by men, have failed to empower enough women in leadership positions. She cited recent appointments of government officials to the 10 states – which had less than 1 percent of women representation. The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that the parties appoint 35 percent of women into the various levels of government. But there is only one female governor out 10 states and 3 administrative areas in South Sudan. According to the 2011 Transitional Constitution, as amended, women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Bentiu Refinery starts production Previous Post