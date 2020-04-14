World Bank provides $7.6 Million COVID-19 funds to S.Sudan

The World Bank has allocated $7.6 million to help manage the spread of coronavirus in South Sudan.

The funds under the Provision of Essential Health Services Project will facilitate and strengthen the country’s national systems for public health preparedness.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the funds were availed at the request of the government of South Sudan.

It will be implemented in partnership with UNICEF and finance priority activities in South Sudan’s national COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. Particular focus will be on areas that are underfunded or not funded by other donors.

South Sudan’s health care system has been devastated by years of conflict and millions of South Sudanese continue to live without proper access to vital health services.

“The health system in South Sudan is extremely fragile and when we see how robust health systems around the world are struggling fighting COVID-19, that makes us worry more for the people of South Sudan,” said the UNICEF South Sudan representative Mohamed Ag Ayoya.

The World Bank and UNICEF note that the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to overburden the already weak public health preparedness and response systems in South Sudan.

“[This] may have a socio-economic impact on South Sudan in terms of increasing food insecurity and deepening poverty and vulnerabilities,” said Husam Abudagga, World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan.

Abudagga added that the emergency funds will help South Sudan meet critical resource needs as outlined in the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.

“The Contingent Emergency Response Implementation Plan [CERIP] will provide emergency funds to help South Sudan to meet critical resource needs as outlined in the COVID-19 Nation Preparedness and Response Plan.”

This includes the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, strengthen the infection prevention and control measures, provide training to health workers and improve health screening at points of entry.

It will also support risk communications and information outreach activities to encourage behavioural change, such as social distancing and hygiene.

South Sudan has four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Aid organizations say a robust health care system needs to be put in place to prevent and reduce the spread of the virus.

This plan is expected to help South Sudan develop counter-measures to limit the transmission and thus, reducing COVID-19’ potential overwhelming effects on the country.