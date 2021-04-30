Yambio man gets 3-year prison term for molesting teenage girl

A court in Yambio has sentenced a man to three years in prison for molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The 24-year-old identified only as Tambua assaulted a teenager in August last year in Nzara County of Western Equatoria state.

He was then arrested and brought to Yambio to face justice.

An organization called Blending Community Service filed the case against Tambua in September last year.

Justin Woduapai is the Executive Director of the organization.

“They were bailing him out so we started to engage the partners, engaging the current Minister of Local Government and the Commissioner of police,” said Justin.

“We engage them by writing our petition to them that such a case is not supposed to be bailed out. It was on Friday last week whereby the judge attends to the case then on Wednesday.”

“This week, the final judgement was passed whereby the judge sentenced the perpetrator to prison for three years and six months was added on the side of the government.”

Mr. Tambua was convicted under Article 247, subsection 2 of the South Sudan Penal Code.

The presiding judge considered the act against the underage girl as sexual molestation and defilement.

The convict was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 South Sudanese pounds to the court.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter