Yei authorities urged to release detained bishop and activist

A civil society activist has called on authorities in Yei River County, Central Equatoria State to unconditionally release the detained Bishop and activist.

This week, authorities in Yei have detained three people under unclear circumstances.

They include activist, Victor Yoasa and Bishop Yemba Antipas with his brother.

According to the Chairperson of the South Sudan Civil Forum their arrest is unjustified.

Jame David Kolok says it is not clear what exactly triggered the arrest of the three people.

Activist Victor, the Executive Director for Yamora, a national NGO was arrested on Wednesday.

Bishop Yemba of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in South Sudan was arrested on Thursday morning.

The families of the two say Victor was picked by security agents on his way home after leaving the Bishop’s residence where he attended the evening devotional prayers.

Bishop Yemba however, was picked on Thursday morning allegedly by the same security agents.

The third person, Bishop’s brother was arrested on Friday morning while he delivered breakfast to the detainees.

Authorities in Yei River County have not yet released a statement on the matter.

