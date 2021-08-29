UJOSS demands return of confiscated media equipment

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan is demanding for the return of equipment belonging to some journalists working in a local radio station in Jonglei State.



The three journalists who reportedly briefly appeared before the national security office in Bor town had their gadgets including Mobile phones confiscated on Friday.

The three are employees of Radio Jonglei 95.5 FM.

They include Station Manager Matur Mabior Anyang, Program Manager Ayuen Garang Kur and Editor-In-chief Deng Gai Deng.

On Friday, the Station Manager told Eye Radio that men in uniform stormed into the office at midday and ordered him to shut the radio down over unknown reasons.

Patrick Oyet is the President of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan or UJOSS.

He says UJOSS condemns the unlawful harassment of the press in Bor Town and appeals to the Media Authority to pressure the government to release the impounded equipment.

Oyet says the actions by the security agencies in the state undermines the work of journalists and is an infringement on the freedom of the press and access to information.

Patrick Oyet who spoke to Eye Radio on Saturday stated that Radio Jonglei still remains closed as from Saturday.

“The radio station remains closed and we are calling upon the state government to ensure that the radio station is open,” Oyet said.

“There are people whose phones and computers have been taken by the people who had an interface with them. Return the equipment of the journalists because it is those equipment like phones and computers that they use to do their journalistic work.”

“This also infringes on their freedom because it is the same equipment they use to communicate. So if you remove people’s equipment such as phones and computers, then definitely you are denying them the opportunity to communicate.”

According to Article 24 of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011 as amended, every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice to public order, safety or morals as prescribed by law.

