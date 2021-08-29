30th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News   |   Govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions in the country

Govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions in the country

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: Sunday, August 29, 2021

VP Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol - May 27, 2021 - courtesy

The government has issued new Coronavirus restrictions in the country including a curfew starting 10pm.

The government has issued new Coronavirus restrictions in the country including a curfew starting 10pm.

The latest announcements come following a surge in covid-19 cases in the country.

The directives also include a ban on large and social gathering across the country.

On Wednesday, an official at the Ministry of Health warned that the country could soon experience a third wave of the coronavirus due to a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks.

This is after 23 more new cases were confirmed this week.

Last week, the ministry of health recorded 120 cases across the country, among whom twenty are students.

However, the Vice President for Service Cluster says the new restrictions are aimed at controlling the spread of the new delta variant.

The curfew is effective as of yesterday, Friday onward from 10pm to 7am.

Hussein Abdelbaggi also warns of the possible countrywide lockdown if cases increase in the coming days.

“Today, I announce the start of the night curfew from ten in the evening. We do not want any movements during the night and we do not want any night gatherings. Even weddings are banned,” said VP Abdelbaggi.

“For those who want to hold a wedding party they must take our permission, adhere to health measures and the directives and protocols of the Ministry of Health, they must implement these directives.”

“If they go without implementing these directives and measures we will be forced to impose a lockdown and this must be clear for every citizen.”

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist 1

VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist

Published Thursday, August 26, 2021

Former Tambura commissioner killed in Tuesday clashes 2

Former Tambura commissioner killed in Tuesday clashes

Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Taking from the poor: A mirror into South Sudan’s gold-mining business 3

Taking from the poor: A mirror into South Sudan’s gold-mining business

Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar 4

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar

Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei 5

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei

Published Friday, August 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told

Published 2 hours ago

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’

Published 3 hours ago

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest

Published 22 hours ago

Unified covid-19 certificate poses security threat – private labs

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Yei authorities urged to release detained bishop and activist

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

UJOSS demands return of confiscated media equipment

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.