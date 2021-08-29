Govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions in the country

The government has issued new Coronavirus restrictions in the country including a curfew starting 10pm.

The latest announcements come following a surge in covid-19 cases in the country.

The directives also include a ban on large and social gathering across the country.

On Wednesday, an official at the Ministry of Health warned that the country could soon experience a third wave of the coronavirus due to a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks.

This is after 23 more new cases were confirmed this week.

Last week, the ministry of health recorded 120 cases across the country, among whom twenty are students.

However, the Vice President for Service Cluster says the new restrictions are aimed at controlling the spread of the new delta variant.

The curfew is effective as of yesterday, Friday onward from 10pm to 7am.

Hussein Abdelbaggi also warns of the possible countrywide lockdown if cases increase in the coming days.

“Today, I announce the start of the night curfew from ten in the evening. We do not want any movements during the night and we do not want any night gatherings. Even weddings are banned,” said VP Abdelbaggi.

“For those who want to hold a wedding party they must take our permission, adhere to health measures and the directives and protocols of the Ministry of Health, they must implement these directives.”

“If they go without implementing these directives and measures we will be forced to impose a lockdown and this must be clear for every citizen.”

