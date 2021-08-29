Lakes state establishes special courts to tackle communal violence

Following his appointment, Rin Tueny, the former Military Intelligence director promised to end cattle-related and inter-communal conflicts that have rocked the state for years.

This was trailed by statewide crackdown on highway robberies, inter-communal violence and banditry which led to the arrest of a number of people.

Governor Rin Tueny Mabor says the state prisons are now overcrowded due to several arrests made.

He has requested the National Ministry of Justice to assign a panel of Judges to deal with pending cases.

Mabor Deng, the Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor says the trial of the suspects will begin as soon as possible.

Mabor Deng spoke to Eye Radio on Saturday from Rumbek.

“Judges, Prosecutors and Investigators have arrived and will be stationed in Yirol, Rumbek and Cuiebet. There will be mobile hearings of cases in the other counties; they will trail all the cases including criminal and civil,” said Deng.

“Some of the resolutions adopted by the community of Lake State are not in Penal Code. For example, one of the resolutions is banning witchcraft and alcoholism among others.”

“The judges emphasize they will consider customary law and the resolutions passed by the Lake State communities when trial cases.”

Rin Tueny calls on the judges to ensure every suspect receives a fair trial.

The special courts will consist of judges from Supreme and traditional courts in respect to some of the customary laws in the state.

The mobile courts which shall tackle both criminal and civil cases will be stationed in Rumbek, Yirol and Cuiebet counties.

The courts are supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan or UNMISS and the State government.