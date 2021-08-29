30th August 2021
20 graduated from ‘English Access Micro-scholarship Program’

Author: Stephen Chot | Published: Sunday, August 29, 2021

Some of students who graduated on Friday from the U.S. Embassy’s first-ever Class of 'the English Access Microscholarship Program' in South Sudan - credit | Stephen Chot | Eye Radio | August 27, 2021

At least 20 students have graduated from the U.S. Embassy’s first-ever Class of ‘the English Access Micro-scholarship Program’ in South Sudan.

The graduates include 10 females and 10 males.

This is the first batch to have graduated in south Sudan.

The two-year program was conducted in partnership with the Juba-based non-governmental organization Gender Equity and Women’s Leadership Program.

The intensive program which was held at the American Corner, University of o Juba provided English language skills to the select students.

The certificates were presented by the Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Juba, Moulik D. Berkana.

Emmanuel Brutus James is a student’s representative.

“Life is all about growing and bring new program that give new opportunity to continue growing and get new skill that we carry on with us for rest our life and we don’t have to stop here. This show us how capable we are,” said Emmanuel Butrus.

Meanwhile the U.S Embassy public Affairs Officer, Mr. Moulik D. Berkana encourages the graduates to invest their skills into every opportunity presentable.

“We called this as access program because it provided with access, it open door, it give you more opportunity, so I  encourage young people to take advantages of that free time that you have,” Berkana said during the event on Friday.

Micro-scholarship English access program was created by U.S government in 2004 and is operating in different countries in the world.

