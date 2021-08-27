30th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Authorities shut down Radio Jonglei

Authorities shut down Radio Jonglei

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: Friday, August 27, 2021

Image: Inside Radio Jonglei On Air studio in Bor, Jonglei state. Credit| Radio Jonglei

Authorities in Jonglei state have reportedly shut down a local radio station in Bor town.

Radio Jonglei Station Manager said men in uniform stormed into the office today at midday and ordered him to shut the radio down.

Matuor Mabior stated that they complied by switching off the radio.

He was, however, taken together with the Programs Director and the Editor to the National Security Service unit in Bor.

Mr. Mabior disclosed that they were interrogated and later released.

He also said the phone of the editor was confiscated by the security personnel.

Mabior narrated that “the national security personnel told us that we need you to close down your radio and I asked them what happened? They told us that we are suspecting you to broadcast the upcoming demonstration on 30th for the People’s Coalition Civil Society Action. We said what is the evidence that we are going to broadcast that one? They said we don’t want to answer any question…this the order and that is the reason why we are closing down your radio.”

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the police commissioner in Bor and the Deputy Governor of the state for comments were not immediately successful by press time.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist 1

VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist

Published Thursday, August 26, 2021

Former Tambura commissioner killed in Tuesday clashes 2

Former Tambura commissioner killed in Tuesday clashes

Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Taking from the poor: A mirror into South Sudan’s gold-mining business 3

Taking from the poor: A mirror into South Sudan’s gold-mining business

Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar 4

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar

Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei 5

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei

Published Friday, August 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told

Published 2 hours ago

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’

Published 3 hours ago

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest

Published 22 hours ago

Unified covid-19 certificate poses security threat – private labs

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Yei authorities urged to release detained bishop and activist

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

UJOSS demands return of confiscated media equipment

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.