Authorities shut down Radio Jonglei

Authorities in Jonglei state have reportedly shut down a local radio station in Bor town.

Radio Jonglei Station Manager said men in uniform stormed into the office today at midday and ordered him to shut the radio down.

Matuor Mabior stated that they complied by switching off the radio.

He was, however, taken together with the Programs Director and the Editor to the National Security Service unit in Bor.

Mr. Mabior disclosed that they were interrogated and later released.

He also said the phone of the editor was confiscated by the security personnel.

Mabior narrated that “the national security personnel told us that we need you to close down your radio and I asked them what happened? They told us that we are suspecting you to broadcast the upcoming demonstration on 30th for the People’s Coalition Civil Society Action. We said what is the evidence that we are going to broadcast that one? They said we don’t want to answer any question…this the order and that is the reason why we are closing down your radio.”

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the police commissioner in Bor and the Deputy Governor of the state for comments were not immediately successful by press time.