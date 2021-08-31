31st August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Yei bishop and activist to appear in court tomorrow

Yei bishop and activist to appear in court tomorrow

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Authorities in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State say three people who were detained last week, including an activist and a bishop, will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Activist Justoson Victor Yuasa – executive director for Yamora, a national NGO – was arrested on Wednesday evening, while Bishop Yemba Antipas of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Sudan was arrested on Thursday morning.

The families of the two say Victor was picked up by security agents on his way home after leaving the bishop’s residence where he attended the evening devotional prayers.

Bishop Yemba, however, was taken on Thursday morning by the same security agents.

The third person, bishop’s brother, was arrested on Friday morning while delivering breakfast to the detainees.

It is not clear what exactly triggered the arrests of the three individuals.

The commissioner of Yei River County says the three individuals will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

“So far, the legal prosecutor is working on the case. I am told that they will be arraigned in court tomorrow,” Aggrey Cyrus told Eye Radio Tuesday afternoon from Yei Town.

Popular Stories
VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist 1

VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist

Published Thursday, August 26, 2021

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar 2

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar

Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei 3

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei

Published Friday, August 27, 2021

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest 4

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told 5

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told

Published Monday, August 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tambura violence: 42 bodies recovered in surrounding villages

Published 4 hours ago

Yei bishop and activist to appear in court tomorrow

Published 4 hours ago

Two sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for murder

Published 4 hours ago

Oil production drops

Published 7 hours ago

UPDATE: Second batch of 59,520 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t pulls out of Rome talks

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.