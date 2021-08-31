Yei bishop and activist to appear in court tomorrow

Authorities in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State say three people who were detained last week, including an activist and a bishop, will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Activist Justoson Victor Yuasa – executive director for Yamora, a national NGO – was arrested on Wednesday evening, while Bishop Yemba Antipas of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Sudan was arrested on Thursday morning.

The families of the two say Victor was picked up by security agents on his way home after leaving the bishop’s residence where he attended the evening devotional prayers.

Bishop Yemba, however, was taken on Thursday morning by the same security agents.

The third person, bishop’s brother, was arrested on Friday morning while delivering breakfast to the detainees.

It is not clear what exactly triggered the arrests of the three individuals.

The commissioner of Yei River County says the three individuals will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

“So far, the legal prosecutor is working on the case. I am told that they will be arraigned in court tomorrow,” Aggrey Cyrus told Eye Radio Tuesday afternoon from Yei Town.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Two sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for murder Previous Post