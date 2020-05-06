Youth Union blasts forces for ignoring social distancing order

The National Youth Union has blasted organized forces for ignoring President Salva Kiir’s Covid-19 social distancing order.

This comes amid testimonies among members of the public who say more than 10 security and police personnel can be spotted moving around in one Land cruiser, or pick-up in Juba, without wearing face masks or using hand sanitizers.

In March, President Kiir issued an order for people to observe social distancing and banning all social gatherings such as sports events, religious events, social or cultural events among others.

But these orders were first violated by the Inspector-General of Police, Gen. Majak Akech, himself, who was seen addressing mourners at a funeral prayer in one of Juba’s suburbs.

In addition, some leaders from Upper Nile State also appeared to have violated President Salva Kiir’s public gathering and social distancing order by convening a press conference in Juba recently.

These are against the guidelines of the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 and health authorities.

Some security personnel and the police who are implementing the presidential and W.H.O are seen ignoring the measures and guidelines.

The chairperson of the National Youth Union – Gola Boyoi – has condemned the violators and called on the leadership to address the matter.

“The security personnel and police should observe social distancing by reducing the number of persons carried on pick-up or Land cruisers. We need to create new isolation centers in Juba and across the country,” Boyoi said.

“We should not allow those who have tested positive with the virus to be quarantined at home.”

The youth leader further said the taskforce should co-opt medical personnel to lead the Covid-19 response, “because we are seen that we are lacking medical personnel in the committee.”

For her part, Nonoya Aguil – a youth leader, called on young people to respect and adhere to the social distancing order and avoid public gatherings.

“My message to youth is, fighting Coronavirus is not the responsibility of the HLTF on Covid-19 alone or the government. We also have the responsibility as a youth.”

“If you stop going to tea stalls it means you are protecting your family, neighbors, and community. If you don’t respect and adhere to the health authority’s guidelines, you may destroy the country.”

She said together with the youth, the government can defeat the virus.

An assessment conducted by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO in 2018, showed that majority of youths in South Sudan are jobless.

Civil society activists argue that this may be the reason many of them spend all day at tea or Shisha places.

The youths reportedly constitute more than 70 percent of the population in South Sudan.