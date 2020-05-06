6th May 2020
Covid-19 is a priority, says Machar’s spokesman

Author: Obaj Okuj, Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 2 mins ago

Dr. Riek Machar, the deputy chairperson of the Task Force on COVID-19 addresses reporters in Juba, April 4, 2020 | Lin Nelson | Eye Radio

The press secretary in the office of the First Vice President, has refuted claims that his boss Dr. Riek Machar has overlooked the peace deal for fighting against covid-19 pandemic.

 

This follows recent criticism by a political analyst and some members of public who believe that Dr. Machar has lost touch with the implementation of the new peace accord, after shifting focus on covid-19.

The first vice president has been leading the coronavirus high-level taskforce – holding daily meetings and updating the media on the pandemic since March.

As a result, Dr. James Okuk, a political commentator, described the Opposition leader as preoccupied with the work of the taskforce on covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Machar’s press secretary James Gatdet, refuted the claims, saying Covid-19 is a priority at the moment.

Gatdet argues that the government’s priority now is to protect the lives of citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the implementation of the peace agreement, actually the issues of COVID-19 is a priority because we need our lives first, we need health care for our people, that is why you see that the government is engaged in this situation,” Gatdet told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“But still, the implementation of the peace is going on, it has not stopped and has not been abandoned, this why even the governance cluster meeting which has taken place yesterday is in accordance with the implementation of the peace agreement so nobody has abandoned the peace agreement,” he added.

– OBAJ/ AKILE

