Youth union says high-rate unemployment making youth irrational

The chairperson of the National Youth Union believes frustration over unemployment is forcing several young people to engage in unlawful acts, including targeting aid workers in the country.

“We can say there is discrimination sometimes when it comes to employment of people. And this issue needs to be addressed,” Gola Boyoi stated.

Humanitarian efforts have been hampered by reports of harassment, assaults, and killings of aid workers while on duty in recent months.

The incidents have been reported in Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity, and Lakes States, including Pibor and Ruweng Administrative Areas.

The attacks have been carried out mostly by young people who claim the jobs are being taken by people from other states – not their own.

But in a statement to Eye Radio, the Minister of Labor said the unlawful reactionary behavior of the youth is politically motivated.

James Hoth Mai stated that most of them have little understanding of the South Sudan Labor Act.

In response, the chairperson of the National Youth Union said it is not true that the grievances of the youth are politically motivated.

Gola Boyoi stated that there is a high rate of unemployment in South Sudan -especially among the youths.

He insists that some positions need to be given to locals within the areas where the NGOs operate.

“You find sometimes a driver or community mobilizers are brought from different states and this one has no connection with qualifications because you need someone who is relevant to the community and someone who is relevant to the local languages,” Mr. Gola said.

However, the revised Labor Act of 2017 states that no person shall be discriminated against or excluded based on race, tribe, or place of origin.

The South Sudan constitution also allows for recruitment practices that are based on competence, professionalism, integrity, and respect for diversity.

In his statement to Eye Radio, the Minister of Labor James Hoth Mai said the law allows permits South Sudanese nationals to work freely anywhere in the country.

“What happens if you do not get anybody who is qualified in the area?” he asked.

“You can bring a nurse from Renk, Raja to work in Torit, and this is what we are saying about the 80 percent national, not local.”

Last month, the UN Mission in South Sudan described the approach by the youths as a damaging development.

It said the attacks and consequent suspension of aid activities have a serious impact on humanitarian operations.

The Labor Act establishes non-discriminatory standards for labor relations and occupational safety and health at all levels in South Sudan.

