Save the Children calls for the protection of aid workers

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Rama Hansraj, Save the Children Country Director in South Sudan condemned the killing of its contractor Sunday evening 20th June in Eastern Equatoria state - credit | Save the Children South Sudan

Save the Children has urged the government to take all necessary actions to protect humanitarian workers in the country.

This came after one of Save the Children contractors was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Eastern Equatoria State.

The guard, whom the organization has not identified by name, was shot and killed instantly by an unknown assailant while protecting a school compound.

The gunmen went on to steal property from the school including learning kits.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Save the Children’s Country Director called for the perpetrators to be held accountable under South Sudanese and applicable regional and international laws.

Save the Children revealed that this is the third humanitarian worker the organization has lost this year alone.

Rama Hansraj, Save the Children Country Director in South Sudan condemned the killing of its contractor.

“We were shocked to learn that this act of violence took place at a school. All children have the right to access a safe education, and feel safe, and no child should fear physical harm at or on the way to school,” said Rama Hansra.

“Save the Children condemns the killing of any humanitarian worker, and call for those responsible to be brought to justice.”

“We call on the government of South Sudan to take all necessary actions to protect humanitarian workers in the country, and to ensure schools are particularly safe.”

“There needs to be a deterrent to those responsible from continuing attacks against civilians, including children, and to be held accountable under South Sudanese and applicable regional and international laws.”

At least 10 humanitarians have so far been killed in South Sudan this year, according to reports compiled by Eye Radio.

A total of 128 humanitarians, mostly South Sudanese, have lost their lives while providing humanitarian assistance to people since conflict broke out in 2013, according to OCHA.

Save the Children said it will continue to support the current 382 schools and learning spaces across South Sudan by providing education to 95,000 children.

