S.Sudan launches oil licensing roundup; 5 blocks up for exploration

The government has announced that up to 20,000 kilometer square of potential oil blocks in South Sudan is up for exploration.

The Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday launched the country’s first oil licensing round.

This is after it identified new exploration blocks and potential hydrocarbon data for interested investors.

“We have block A2, block A5, block B1, block B4, and block D2,” it declared.

According to the government, approximately 90 percent of South Sudan’s oil and gas reserves have not been explored.

The oil licensing round launched in Juba is expected to attract high-quality investors and partners as South Sudan continues to stabilize its security and economy.

In a map seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Petroleum declared most parts of the country open for exploration.

The areas viewed to have potential oil and gas are Upper Nile, Jonglei, Warrap, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal states, and Ruweng and Pibor Administrative Areas.

The map also shows parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal, Lakes, Eastern, and Central Equatoria states to be ready for exploration.

The new blocks include A2, A5, B1, B4, and D2 which cover areas in Unity, Upper Nile, Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, and some parts of Central Equatoria states.

The map also shows parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Lakes states to be ready for exploration.

“The Ministry of Petroleum has identified new exploration blocks with potential hydrocarbon as compelling crucial data to provide to interested investors, operators, and counterparties,” announced Puot Kang, Minister of Petroleum.

He added that currently, three consortiums are operating in oil-producing blocks in the country.

They include DAR Petroleum and Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company, and Nile Petroleum Corporation.

Another four oil exploration companies have been awarded operation blocks in the country.

They are Oranto Petroleum, Ascom, and Strategic Fuel Fund.

The Ministry of Petroleum announced that five blocks will be awarded in this first licensing round.

Once the expression of interest process is concluded, the Ministry of Petroleum will host a virtual series of data presentations, followed by an international roadshow.

“This is the first bidding round and any interested partner on this block is highly welcome,” Mr. Kang stated.

Potential investors around the World are encouraged to express their interest by providing contact details online at the Ministry’s website, www.southsudanlicensinground.com not later than 23rd August 2021.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter