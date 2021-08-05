10-month-old baby left without a mother by Kworjik fighting

A lactating mother is among those killed in the communal violence that took place in Kworjik-Luri area on Wednesday.

Her husband, Chief Yoane Laku Lubang from Moryiok is left behind with a 10-month-old baby boy.

“We who live near the town don’t have guns, but they stormed into my area yesterday; they attacked my house and killed my wife,” he said after fleeing with the infant.

He said the infant has been crying since the killing of the mother on Wednesday. The baby is unable to breastfeed.

Chief Laku’s deceased wife is 28-year-old Elizabeth Kiden.

Juba County authorities confirmed to Eye Radio that at least 8 people have so far been killed in the clashes that started on Tuesday between the Mundari’s Tali and Kobura communities in Kongon-namondur -north of Juba.

The clashes forced several families to flee to Juba town. Among those displaced is Chief Yoana Laku Lubang.

He and several other families are now sheltering at Juba Waystation in Jonduru area.

“They shot at me, but thanks to my God, I survived. Up to now, I’m yet to bury my wife,’ Chief Laku mentioned.

The reason for the clashes is not known, but there are speculations that the incident was related to revenge killings.

These clashes have forced some civilians to flee to Mongoli, Rombur – northwest of Juba and other parts of Juba County of Central Equatoria state.

“Right now Kworjik is a little a bit calm, nothing is there since yesterday when we took control of the situation,” said Charles Joseph Wani, Juba County Commissioner.

Last year, a similar conflict led to the displacement of thousands of people into Juba and its surrounding areas.

