Bridge connecting Nzara to rest of state near collapse

Access to Nzara County in Western Equatoria state has been made impossible following the near-collapse of the only bridge linking it to the neighboring Counties.

The bridge across Yubu river is on the verge of destruction due to several cracks caused by floods.

“It is a very [big] challenge for us now, we do not know how we are going to manage it,” the County Commissioner lamented.

For the last two weeks, torrential rainfalls have resulted in unprecedented levels of flash floods in the area.

Local authorities say properties have been destroyed and hundreds of people displaced from Ezo and Tambura.

More than three hundred households have so far been destroyed.

Those affected are families living along the banks of Yubu river and Singbi river.

Access to the road and the bridge have been rendered impassable.

“This bridge connects the Western Counties to the Eastern Counties. I have raised the issue with the State Minister [since] I do not have the contacts of the national minister,” said Zizi Richard, Nzara County Commissioner.

Commissioner Zizi added that the majority of the people have moved to higher grounds within and outside the county.

He said nearly one thousand people affected by floods are in dire need of shelter, food, and medicine.

Last week, a 12-year-old boy drowned after floods washed away their home in Nzara.

“Three hundred plus individual houses have been wiped by these floods, and if you count it in terms of households -it is more than 60 households that have been affected by these floods,” Zizi stated.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter