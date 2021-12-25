10 more youth arrested in Kapoeta over election dispute

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria State have reportedly arrested and detained at least 10 more youth following a disagreement over local elections in the area.

This brings to total at least 20 youth currently under detention facilities in Kapoeta South and Torit counties respectively.

On Wednesday, at least ten members of the Toposa Community Association, including a female journalist, were arrested by security personnel in Kapoeta town following a disagreement over local elections.

The disagreement emerged after Governor Louis Lobong allegedly reinstated his favorite candidate, the former community chairman to continue leading.

The members rejected Lobong’s choice who was impeached and removed from the office by the association which led to unrest and division among the youth in the area.

Lokuru Rex, who is the Toposa Community Association Secretary says some of the youth have reportedly been transferred from Kapoeta to the central prison in Torit Town.

Those arrested on Thursday included Martin Ngoya Yaba, Amos lokai, Francis Lorem, Nicodemus Namecha and John lotede

Others are Mugabe Echom, Regan Eiko Meri, Abel lopir and Mantogo Paul.

“The number of the people been arrested has reached to 20 for this 20 the brought 9 a day before yesterday from Kapoeta to Torit by the National security even with female journalist”, Lokuru Rex was speaking to Eye Radio in Juba on Saturday.

The Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor yesterday confirmed the arrests but did not disclose the number of youth being detained.

Aliandro Lotok says the crackdown was intended to diffuse the growing tension in the area.

Lotok however, refuted claims that Governor Luis Lobong had installed his candidate who is an SPLM member to head the union.

“The security committee of the municipal council of the County of Kapoeta South decided to just hold them so that this matter is addressed and not in a violent way if the youth were left to roam or to stay inside the community”, Lotok claims.

