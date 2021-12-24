24th December 2021
WBG free inmates with negligible crimes

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

WBS Governor, Sarah Cleto addresses the inmates at the Wau Central Prison on Friday. Photo credit: Curtesy

At least 23 inmates with minor crimes have been released from Wau prison as a Christmas gifts their families.

The convicts were convicted of minor charges such as failure to pay loan and court fines.

This, according to Sarah Cleto Rial, Governor Western Bahr el Ghazal State is a festive season present to the families of those whose loved ones were arrested for petty wrongdoings.

Sarah warned the freed inmates not to commit any crimes again, but rather be good citizens.

“Today, you will be released and you will send a message to the community, to the young and old that stealing is not good behavior”, she was speaking at Wau Central Prison on preparations for the occasion of Christmas festivities.

Charles Brendi is one of those granted pardon by the Governor.

“I wasn’t expecting to get out of prison and meet my family again”, he expressed his gratitude upon release on Friday.

For his part, Major General Atok Baraj, the Director of Wau Prisons said the release of the inmates has helped reduced congestion at the prison.

This initiative of releasing 23 prisoners will make room for the rest of the prisoners and the numbers in prison are increasing daily, and with the advent of the festive season” Maj. Gen. Baraj stated.

Wau Central Prison which has the capacity of 200 inmates is accommodating more than 600 convicts.

