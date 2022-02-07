10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

At least ten soldiers have been killed in separate clashes between rival SPLA-IO factions in Upper Nile state over the weekend, the SPLA-IO spokesperson has said.



Col. Lam Paul Gabriel alleged that the Kit-Gwang faction SPLA – IO attacked their positions in Nasir and Mathiang on Sunday.

He claimed the ten soldiers killed were from Kit-Gwang’s faction, but the death toll for both sides could be higher.

Col. Paul has accused Gen. Khor Choul who defected from SPLA- IO and joined SSPDF last year for carrying out the attacks in Mathiang of Longechuk County.

“I can confirm to you, our locations around Nasir and Mathiang were attacked by elements of those who are loyal to the Kit-Gwang declaration, and it happened yesterday,” Col. Paul told Eye Radio.

“We were also attacked by forces of Khor Choul, you know General Khor Choul defected from SPLA – IO and went straight to the SSPDF.

“At the moment, they are out of our territory at Mathiang and the majority got killed, more than ten from their side and we sustained some injuries and there were some wounded were captured alive.”

In August 2021, the Kit-Gwang group announced Dr Riek Machar’s ouster – claiming he no longer represented the interests of the group.

Machar rejected the move and called on his supporters to respect the terms of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

However, recently, the Kit-Gwang faction signed a peace deal with the SPLM-IG in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The SPLA–IO Kit-Gwang is yet to comment on the Sunday clashes.

