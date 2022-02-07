7th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

SPLM-IO Chairman and FVP Dr. Riek Machar Teny (Left) and his former chief of staff General Simon Gatwech Dual. [Photo via NYT]

At least ten soldiers have been killed in separate clashes between rival SPLA-IO factions in Upper Nile state over the weekend, the SPLA-IO spokesperson has said.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel alleged that the Kit-Gwang faction SPLA – IO attacked their positions in Nasir and Mathiang on Sunday.

He claimed the ten soldiers killed were from Kit-Gwang’s faction, but the death toll for both sides could be higher.

Col. Paul has accused Gen. Khor Choul who defected from SPLA- IO and joined SSPDF last year for carrying out the attacks in Mathiang of Longechuk County.

“I can confirm to you, our locations around Nasir and Mathiang were attacked by elements of those who are loyal to the Kit-Gwang declaration, and it happened yesterday,” Col. Paul told Eye Radio.

“We were also attacked by forces of Khor Choul, you know General Khor Choul defected from SPLA – IO and went straight to the SSPDF.

“At the moment, they are out of our territory at Mathiang and the majority got killed, more than ten from their side and we sustained some injuries and there were some wounded were captured alive.”

In August 2021, the Kit-Gwang group announced Dr Riek Machar’s ouster – claiming he no longer represented the interests of the group.

Machar rejected the move and called on his supporters to respect the terms of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

However, recently, the Kit-Gwang faction signed a peace deal with the SPLM-IG in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The SPLA–IO Kit-Gwang is yet to comment on the Sunday clashes.

Popular Stories
Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital 1

Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital

Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 2

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt 3

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary 4

Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary

Published Tuesday, February 1, 2022

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars 5

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

Published Friday, February 4, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published 4 hours ago

Local football team squad survives car accident in Maridi County

Published 6 hours ago

Azande to install new King 117yrs after the death of King Gbudue

Published 8 hours ago

State Assembly MP succumbs to injuries in Wau after road accident

Published 10 hours ago

African Union condemns ‘wave’ of military coups

Published 10 hours ago

Deputy Chief of Mission for US Embassy arrives in Juba

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.