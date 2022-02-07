7th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News | Sports | States   |   Local football team squad survives car accident in Maridi County

Local football team squad survives car accident in Maridi County

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the injured players receiving treatment at Lui hospital on Sunday. Photo credit: Maridi Football team.

At least thirteen footballers in Western Equatoria State have survived a fatal car accident along the Maridi-Mundri road at the weekend, the County Executive Director of Maridi has told Eye Radio.

John Ezia said eighteen of his area players were traveling on a Toyota Land-curser when they overturned at Maridi-Rumbek- Mundri junction on Sunday.

The players including two officials were returning to Maridi from Mundri where they participated in inter-county tournament.

John says three of the payers in critical condition have been taken to Lui Hospital for treatment.

But he disclosed that their condition was stable as of Monday morning.

“They departed Mundri on Sunday around 2PM to Maridi when they reached Maridi junction the Land-curser overturned, and some of the players got injured”, Mr. Ezkia told Eye Radio via phone.

“Three of them who were at critical condition were taken to  Loui but when we contacted them this morning (on Monday) they are responding to treatment well”, he added.

The team had participated in a tournament that included Mundri East , Mundri West, Mvolo and Maridi counties.

Popular Stories
Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital 1

Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital

Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 2

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt 3

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary 4

Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary

Published Tuesday, February 1, 2022

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars 5

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

Published Friday, February 4, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published 2 hours ago

Local football team squad survives car accident in Maridi County

Published 4 hours ago

Azande to install new King 117yrs after the death of King Gbudue

Published 6 hours ago

State Assembly MP succumbs to injuries in Wau after road accident

Published 8 hours ago

African Union condemns ‘wave’ of military coups

Published 8 hours ago

Deputy Chief of Mission for US Embassy arrives in Juba

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.