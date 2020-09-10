10th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News   |   12 women killed in Mayom raid

12 women killed in Mayom raid

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 1 min ago

Sixteen people, including 12 women, have reportedly been killed in a cattle raiding incident in Mayom County, Unity State, according to an official.

“There was an attack from Warrap State armed youth. They came to attack a place called Boumria in the defunct Bulwek county, greater Mayom, leaving 16 people dead,” the director-general of the state ministry of information told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Kang Bol said among the people killed in the Tuesday night incident were 12 women. At least 25 people were wounded in the attack.

He added that about 17,000 cattle were also raided.

The Tuesday incident came days after a mother ans her two sons were killed in a similar raid carried out by raiders from the neighboring Unity State.

Also in June, about 17 people were also killed in clashes between armed youth from Warrap and Unity states.

Over 20,000 heads of cattle were also raided in the attacks.

In an attempt to retrieve the stolen animals, the army said it encountered resistance from the well-armed youth in Mayom.

Kang stated that they are talking to the youth in the state not to retaliate.

“We should not respond in terms of revenge. We will be in coordination with the state government of Warrap to ensure that this problem is amicably addressed,” he stressed.

Previously, the army spokesperson admitted that the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed, especially in Unity and Warrap states, are an indication that many civilians are heavily armed, and they continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai said that the long-term solution to communal violence will require comprehensive disarmament.

However, observers argue that retaliatory attacks recur because of lack of access to justice in the country.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sherikat committee finds no evidence of planned attack 1

Sherikat committee finds no evidence of planned attack

Published Thursday, September 3, 2020

Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers 2

Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings 3

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court 4

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court

Published Monday, September 7, 2020

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22 5

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

12 women killed in Mayom raid

Published 1 min ago

IDPs urge UN to review plan to withdraw troops

Published 2 hours ago

Entebbe airport reopens on 1 October

Published 4 hours ago

Diplomat vows to talk Cirilo out of violating ceasefire deal

Published 6 hours ago

Illegally detained Activist Kanybil falls ill in detention

Published 9 hours ago

Kool & the Gang’s Khalis dies at 68

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.