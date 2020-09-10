12 women killed in Mayom raid

Sixteen people, including 12 women, have reportedly been killed in a cattle raiding incident in Mayom County, Unity State, according to an official.

“There was an attack from Warrap State armed youth. They came to attack a place called Boumria in the defunct Bulwek county, greater Mayom, leaving 16 people dead,” the director-general of the state ministry of information told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Kang Bol said among the people killed in the Tuesday night incident were 12 women. At least 25 people were wounded in the attack.

He added that about 17,000 cattle were also raided.

The Tuesday incident came days after a mother ans her two sons were killed in a similar raid carried out by raiders from the neighboring Unity State.

Also in June, about 17 people were also killed in clashes between armed youth from Warrap and Unity states.

Over 20,000 heads of cattle were also raided in the attacks.

In an attempt to retrieve the stolen animals, the army said it encountered resistance from the well-armed youth in Mayom.

Kang stated that they are talking to the youth in the state not to retaliate.

“We should not respond in terms of revenge. We will be in coordination with the state government of Warrap to ensure that this problem is amicably addressed,” he stressed.

Previously, the army spokesperson admitted that the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed, especially in Unity and Warrap states, are an indication that many civilians are heavily armed, and they continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai said that the long-term solution to communal violence will require comprehensive disarmament.

However, observers argue that retaliatory attacks recur because of lack of access to justice in the country.

