135,000 have been vaccinated against Covid in S Sudan – WHO

A total of 135,000 people have been vaccinated against covid-19, the World Health Organization has said.

The figure includes those who are yet to get their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UN health agency revealed this during the weekly briefing on Covid-19 in Juba yesterday.

According to WHO, 50,335 of the beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated and 51,833 are waiting to take their second dose of the AstraZeneca,

For the case of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine, W.H.O says about 17, 000 have so far taken the jab since the roll out early last month.

Dr Sacha Bootsma, W.HO. Covid-19 incident manager in South Sudan, stated that 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 168 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive in South Sudan within two week.

As of Sunday, South Sudan recorded eight new positive cases of the coronavirus.

The cases were detected from 536 samples tested in public and privates labs across the country.

So far, 11,570 cases have recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

