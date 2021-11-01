1st November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   135,000 have been vaccinated against Covid in S Sudan – WHO

135,000 have been vaccinated against Covid in S Sudan – WHO

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 25 mins ago

MInister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei, gets vaccinated against Coronavirus on April 6, 2021 | Credit | Eye Radio

A total of 135,000 people have been vaccinated against covid-19, the World Health Organization has said.

The figure includes those who are yet to get their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UN health agency revealed this during the weekly briefing on Covid-19 in Juba yesterday.

According to WHO, 50,335 of the beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated and 51,833 are waiting to take their second dose of the AstraZeneca,

For the case of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine, W.H.O says about 17, 000 have so far taken the jab since the roll out early last month.

Dr Sacha Bootsma, W.HO. Covid-19 incident manager in South Sudan, stated that 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 168 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive in South Sudan within two week.

As of Sunday, South Sudan recorded eight new positive cases of the coronavirus.

The cases were detected from 536 samples tested in public and privates labs across the country.

So far, 11,570 cases have recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 3

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba 4

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 5

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

135,000 have been vaccinated against Covid in S Sudan – WHO

Published 25 mins ago

RJMEC asks gov’t to protect aid workers

Published 35 mins ago

Tottenham fires Nuno

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir tells Sudanese leaders to resolve their differences amicably

Published 6 hours ago

Mangateen IDPs ask gov’t to allocate them land

Published 22 hours ago

Former Speaker Bol Chan passes away

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.