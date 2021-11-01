RJMEC asks gov’t to protect aid workers

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has on the government to ensure protection and safety of aid workers in the country.

“The safety of humanitarian workers remains a major concern,” said Major General Charles Tai, interim chairperson for R-JMEC.

Late this month, The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that 174 humanitarian access incidents were reported across South Sudan in the past three months.

R-JMEC says 97 of the incidents were violence and threats against humanitarian personnel and assets.

“I would like to urge the RTGoNU and all concerned parties to ensure the protection and safety of aid workers to enable the delivery of much needed humanitarian services,” he added.

According to UNOCHA, 80 aid workers were relocated from Ayod and New Fangak in Jonglei State, Nagero and Tambura in Western Equatoria State, and the Greater Pibor Administrative area were relocated due to insecurity.

In addition, about 29 NGO staff were detained for various reasons – including new visa requirements and outstanding court procedures against former staff.

