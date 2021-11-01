1st November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | Music   |   RJMEC asks gov’t to protect aid workers

RJMEC asks gov’t to protect aid workers

Author: Gale Moses | Published: 2 mins ago

Aid workers attending to IDPs in remote parts of the country | File picture

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has on the government to ensure protection and safety of aid workers in the country.

“The safety of humanitarian workers remains a major concern,” said Major General Charles Tai, interim chairperson for R-JMEC.

Late this month, The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that 174 humanitarian access incidents were reported across South Sudan in the past three months.

R-JMEC says 97 of the incidents were violence and threats against humanitarian personnel and assets.

“I would like to urge the RTGoNU and all concerned parties to ensure the protection and safety of aid workers to enable the delivery of much needed humanitarian services,” he added.

According to UNOCHA, 80 aid workers were relocated from Ayod and New Fangak in Jonglei State, Nagero and Tambura in Western Equatoria State, and the Greater Pibor Administrative area were relocated due to insecurity.

In addition, about 29 NGO staff were detained for various reasons – including new visa requirements and outstanding court procedures against former staff.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 3

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba 4

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 5

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

RJMEC asks gov’t to protect aid workers

Published 2 mins ago

Tottenham fires Nuno

Published 29 mins ago

Kiir tells Sudanese leaders to resolve their differences amicably

Published 5 hours ago

Mangateen IDPs ask gov’t to allocate them land

Published 22 hours ago

Former Speaker Bol Chan passes away

Published 22 hours ago

Juba-Yei-Kaya road renamed after Late Aggrey Jaden

Published Sunday, October 31, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.