Tambura market reopens after 4 months of violence

Tambura market has reopens after nearly four months of closure due to recurrent violence in the county.

The market was reopened days after the conflicting forces in Tambura County agreed to cease hostilities and withdraw from the area to allow peace to prevail.

Some of the photos shared with Eye Radio over the weekend show women selling organic vegetables, fruits, cassava and other farm produce.

Last week, armed groups in the area signed a memorandum of understanding and commitment to ending the conflict in the area.

The three-page document – signed by the county commissioner, traditional leaders, youth, women and security organs – is a guiding principle towards resolving the violence which has reportedly claimed over 200 lives and displaced over 100,000.

According to the document, no one is allowed to move with a gun, machete, knives, sticks or any other harmful object in the county except security personnel.

The document also prohibits civilians from wearing army or police uniforms in the area.

It adds that any person found shooting or moving with gun or other weapon is reliable to a fine of not less than 150,000 pounds.

