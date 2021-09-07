7th September 2021
14 killed in latest Tambura violence

14 killed in latest Tambura violence

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 47 seconds ago

The security situation in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State, is reportedly tense after 14 more people were killed on Monday morning.

“The dead bodies are still on the ground. We can’t collect them because there is exchange of fire still going on,” Mathew Mabenge, county commissioner, told Eye Radio.

The victims, according to the local official, were civilians, who were gunned down by armed men.

Authorities there estimate that nearly 200 people have been killed and about 30,000 others displaced between June and August.

Over the weekend, religious leaders in Western Equatoria blamed the state and national government for failing to put to an end the ongoing atrocities against civilians in Tambura County.

“As your religious leaders, we reiterate that this administration must not and should never condone extra-judicial and vigilant killing,” said Peter Anibati, bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church of South Sudan and Sudan.

Violence erupted in the county three months ago after a group of armed men attacked civilians in Bazande.

The violence later escalated to other locations such as source Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, and Kpatanayo.

“The government must immediately stop the attack against the civilians,” Bishop Anibati added.

The state governor believes that area politicians based in Juba are behind the conflict between local youth and opposition armed forces.

