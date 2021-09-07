Haysom asks gov’t to address Tambura conflict

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has appealed to both national and local leaders to address the conflict in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State.

In the last few months, opposition forces have been fighting with the local youths, a conflict authorities there blame on area politicians based in Juba.

They include Jemma Nunu, the incumbent speaker of the national parliament; and Patrick Zamoi, former governor, according to the state governor.

The latest incident took place on Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead. So far, over 200 people have died and 40,000 others forced to flee.

“We are urging those engaged in the conflict to end the fighting so that security can be restored,” said the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

“It is also vital that political leaders at the national and local level take urgent action to resolve tensions and bring communities together to avoid further loss of life, homes, and livelihoods.”

Haysom reminded the governments of their obligation to protect civilians.

Several church leaders and the displaced themselves have accused the government of “turning a blind eye” to their suffering.

The mission says it has extended the duration of the temporary base that it established in Tambura several weeks ago when fighting first broke out.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter