Five die from road accidents in Juba last week

Author: Michael Daniel

A grisly road accident between a Boda-Boda and a sewage tank in Munuki last week. Credit: Chris Issa Gordon

The traffic police in Central Equatoria state say at least five people have died due to fatal accidents in Juba last week.

“The five death cases; we have two in Gudele”, it disclosed.

Major-General Daniel Wani Lazarus, the state Director of Traffic Police confirmed 68 road accidents registered from Monday 30th August to September 5th.

He said nearly 20 people are nursing their wounds, after sustaining serious injuries, and others got bruises.

Most of the traffic accidents were recorded in areas such as Gudele, Kator, Kololo, Malakia and Juba town among others.

Major-General Wani associated the accidents with people driving under the influence of alcohol.

“19 people sustained serious injuries, 32 minor injuries, and 12 accidents that caused damages,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

General Wani attributed most of the accidents to reckless driving and ignorance of traffic rules and regulations.

In April this year, the traffic police in Central Equatoria state recorded at least 20 traffic accidents in Juba town during the Easter holidays.

Also in May, the traffic police recorded over 25 road accidents during the Eid al Fitr holidays.

Experts say a comprehensive community-based awareness of traffic rules and safety regulations is needed to minimize accidents.

