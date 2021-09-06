6th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured   |   Nimule court sentences man to death for murder

Nimule court sentences man to death for murder

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 23 seconds ago

A court in Nimule has sentenced 27-year-old man to death by hanging for killing his colleague recently.

Maroon Akon was accused of killing Kur Machiek, 28, at the border town in April 2021.

Both Akon and Kur were employees of Wanyjok Money Transfer Company.

The court heard that on the day of the crime, the convict, who was at the time accounts auditor, had been sent to audit the Nimule branch.

Kur, the cashier, refused to hand over the books to Akon, who then reported the matter to police.

After he was taken in and charged with fraud, Kur told Akon confessed to tampering with the accounts and that he was keeping the money – 5,000,000 pounds – in Eden Bank.

He requested to be escorted to the bank in order to withdraw it.

In handcuffs, he was taken to the bank by police, accompanied by Akon. While waiting to be served, Kur decided to flee.

Akon chased after him. Upon grabbing him, he assaulted him with a stick, hit on the side several times – killing him instantly. The deceased was still in handcuffs.

The presiding judge of the Nimule Court, Obaj Denyong Anyong, found that the accused was guilty of premediated murder, under Section 206 of the Penal Code Act 2008.

“The nearest relatives of the deceased were asked by the court whether to opt for customary blood compensation or not. And they unanimously rejected it.

“Based on conviction under section 206, the court will inflict the following sentences: he convict will be hanged by the neck and 2, the papers will be sent to Supreme Court for confirmation.

According to Article 206, premeditated murder is considered if the act that caused the death was committed with the intention of causing the death.

Or if the perpetrator of the act knew that the death was a probable result rather than merely a possible result of an act or any bodily harm that was intended to cause it with the same act.

Total Page Visits: 26 - Today Page Visits: 23

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published 24 hours ago

Oil production drops 3

Oil production drops

Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Tambura violence: 42 bodies recovered in surrounding villages 4

Tambura violence: 42 bodies recovered in surrounding villages

Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 5

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nimule court sentences man to death for murder

Published 25 seconds ago

Gov’t vows to meet truckers’ demands

Published 2 hours ago

UNISFA concerned by ‘hostility’ of locals in NBGS

Published 2 hours ago

Guinean commandos convene mandatory cabinet meeting

Published 3 hours ago

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published 22 hours ago

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.