Nimule court sentences man to death for murder

A court in Nimule has sentenced 27-year-old man to death by hanging for killing his colleague recently.

Maroon Akon was accused of killing Kur Machiek, 28, at the border town in April 2021.

Both Akon and Kur were employees of Wanyjok Money Transfer Company.

The court heard that on the day of the crime, the convict, who was at the time accounts auditor, had been sent to audit the Nimule branch.

Kur, the cashier, refused to hand over the books to Akon, who then reported the matter to police.

After he was taken in and charged with fraud, Kur told Akon confessed to tampering with the accounts and that he was keeping the money – 5,000,000 pounds – in Eden Bank.

He requested to be escorted to the bank in order to withdraw it.

In handcuffs, he was taken to the bank by police, accompanied by Akon. While waiting to be served, Kur decided to flee.

Akon chased after him. Upon grabbing him, he assaulted him with a stick, hit on the side several times – killing him instantly. The deceased was still in handcuffs.

The presiding judge of the Nimule Court, Obaj Denyong Anyong, found that the accused was guilty of premediated murder, under Section 206 of the Penal Code Act 2008.

“The nearest relatives of the deceased were asked by the court whether to opt for customary blood compensation or not. And they unanimously rejected it.

“Based on conviction under section 206, the court will inflict the following sentences: he convict will be hanged by the neck and 2, the papers will be sent to Supreme Court for confirmation.

According to Article 206, premeditated murder is considered if the act that caused the death was committed with the intention of causing the death.

Or if the perpetrator of the act knew that the death was a probable result rather than merely a possible result of an act or any bodily harm that was intended to cause it with the same act.

