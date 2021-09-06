Gov’t vows to meet truckers’ demands

The government has said it is committed to providing security to, and curb extortion of, truck drivers and other travelers along the Juba-Nimule Highway.

Commercial truck drivers have refused to enter South Sudan for the 13th day citing random killings and highway banditry in South Sudan.

The cargo truck drivers say they do not have faith in the security assurances provided by South Sudan security forces.

It is also reported that discussions failed after the SSDF who had gone for the talks in Elegu refused to enter Ugandan side unarmed.

This prompted the Kenyan and Ugandan drivers to demand for a joint security escort from the two countries of Uganda and South Sudan a request denied by Juba.

“We don’t want the SSPDF to guard the highway. I was shot at in an ambush and my turn boy was killed,” said a Ugandan trucker told NTV Uganda at the weekend.

“First of all, there are a lot of check points. There is money extortion and a lot of kidnappings. So, it means even if they had talks about security, I am pretty sure that they did not talk about extortions and other illegal activities on the road.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation maintains that a joint team of the SSPDF and police will safeguard all the travelers.

It says all the obstacles that cause delay on the road are to be removed.

The strike began late last month after the killing of two Kenyan cargo drivers.

The impact of the 11 day-strike is already being felt in South Sudan as prices of commodities spike.

A liter of petrol initially sold at 300 Pounds last week is now selling at 500 Pounds. The prices of other goods are also steadily skyrocketing.

In April 2021, a similar protest by the cargo truck drivers paralyzed trade and hike market prices in the country.

The truck drivers then called off the protest after the SSPDF deployed soldiers along the roads connecting Juba to Nimule, and Yei up to Kaya – to ensure safe passage for travelers and commercial goods.

It is not clear how this arrangement was cancelled.

South Sudan, a land-locked country depends almost entirely on imports largely from Kenya and Uganda.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



UNISFA concerned by ‘hostility’ of locals in NBGS Previous Post