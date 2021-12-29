16 youth arrested in Kapoeta released from detention

At least sixteen youths have been released from detention in Torit on Tuesday after they were arrested by security personnel in Kapoeta town.

The press secretary of the governor of Eastern Equatoria State told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Last week, more than fifteen youths were arrested by security personnel in Kapoeta town following an election dispute.

The youth said the disagreement emerged after Governor Louis Lobong allegedly reinstated his favorite candidate, the former community chairman, to continue leading.

The members rejected Lobong’s choice of whom they impeached and were removed from the office by the association.

According to Aliandro Lotok, out of eighteen youths detained, sixteen were set free.

He pointed out that the other two who were found to be officers in the police service were transferred to their units for disciplinary measures.

Lotok added that the two officers have violated the police code of conduct for involvement in politics.

“Sixteen of them have been released after they have accepted their mistakes and they have apologized to the government for committing the crimes that they were charged with,”Lotok explained.

“Two of them are officers in the police. One is a policeman and the other is an immigration officer. They have been referred to their units so that they are charged according to the police act.

“As an active member of the police forces, you are not supposed to engage in politics at all.”