6th February 2022
2 dead, 2 legislators injured in deadly accident along Wau-Aweil road

Author: Staff | Published: 18 hours ago

Toyota Landcruiser that overturned with mourners including two Mps while returning to Wau from Aweil after a funeral rite.

At least two people have died and several others including two legislators severely injured in a grisly traffic accident along Awiel -Wau road.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening around 7:00 PM, according to Col. Deng John Akot, Western Bahr el Ghazal State deputy inspector of traffic police.

Captain Akot said a Toyota Land cruiser transporting two state members of parliament, Hon. Ernesto Paulino Apinyi and Yasir Buolla together with their relatives overturned between Kangi and Dhi-Kou village.

They were returning to Wau of Western Bahr el Ghazal state from Aweil in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State after attending a funeral rite when their driver lost control while trying to overtake another car.

Their driver he didn’t name and step brother, Pasquale Madut Ukell died on spot.

“The driver was overtaking another car, and it was a human mistake. He lost control of the car which caused his death and his step brother’s.

The law-makers, four of their relatives who are critically injured were referred to Wau Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Andrea Nyibang, an MP at Western Bahr el Ghazal State legislative assembly confirmed the accident.

“There were people who went to Aweil for funeral including two appointed members of parliament, Ernesto Paulino Apinyi, the son of the late former MP who replaced his father Paulino Apinyi, and Yasir Buolla. They are in critical condition at Wau teaching hospital.”

According to police, about 10 people have lost their lives to road accidents since the beginning of the year.

Police in the state called on the public to respect the traffic laws and protect the lives of people on the roads.

