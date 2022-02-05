Why President Salva Kiir failed to attend AU summit

President Salva Kiir has skipped the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly ongoing in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The submit kicked-off this morning and will end on 6th of February.

The African leaders are discussing ways to forge a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and a spate of military takeovers – from Sudan to the Sahel region.

The leaders will also discuss the bloc’s relationship with Israel.

Heads of state from Nigeria, new AU chair Senegal and Kenya, among others are in attendance.

Absentees at the event are some major figures, the like President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

President Salva Kiir is also absent at the summit.

Reason being “The president is also busy particularly with internal situation. The way our country is working on the implementation of the peace agreement, it is sometimes makes the president not to attend,” Deng Dau, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister explained.

According to Dau, the President is supposed to be represented by the Foreign Affairs Minister due to the urgent state matters that have forced President Kiir not to attend.

But Foreign Minister Mayiik Ayii was also absent during the opening Ceremony of the 35th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly this morning.

“He was supposed to leave yesterday, as you know, technically when you are going to such a meeting, you are suppose to equip yourself with all the thematic areas of the discussion,”

And so Deng said “he [Mayiik Ayii] was consulting some of his colleagues.”

Because of the unpreparedness of Foreign Affairs Minister, Dau said President Salva Kiir is being represented by the country’s ambassador to Ethiopia.