15th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   2 Kenyans detained in Aweil following mid-air fight on Kush Airline

2 Kenyans detained in Aweil following mid-air fight on Kush Airline

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state Police spokesperson - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | January 27, 2022

Two Kenyan nationals have been detained in Aweil by police following a mid-air fight on Kush Airline over the weekend, police spokesperson in Northern Bahr El Ghazal has said.

Captain Guot Guot Akol says 30-year-old Nicholas Wamwangi Kajema and Kelvin Kimani Burugu 29 were involved in a fistfight 30 minutes after they took off from Juba International Airport on Saturday.

The two passengers boarded a plane reportedly belonging to the Kush Airline Company.

Captain Gout said the plane crew members alerted the police authorities immediately after fighting erupted between the individuals, causing panic among other passengers.

He did not state what caused the fighting between the two individuals

But upon disembarking at the Aweil airstrip, they were arrested and taken to police custody for investigation.

“They departed Juba on 12th Saturday and when the plane took off they started fighting inside the airplane until the airplane landed,” Capt. Guot told Eye Radio.

“When their plane landed they also fought in front of police because we were notified early when the plane was still on air.

“We tried to dig all this information out from them but they are not even giving any details of why they are here or where are they heading and what do they want.”

Asked about their work, Guot says there was no clear information about what they were going to do in Aweil town.

Guot added neither of the two mentioned the reason for their travel to Aweil or their place of residence in the town.

But he said upon investigations, the police found out that one of them had traveled to several countries, including Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

“When checking their passports, we found a lot of information of which one of them had traveled to Thailand, United Arab Emirates and some other countries which also led us to be suspicious,” Capt Guot said.

“They are still now in Aweil and it is just a matter of time until the ticket plus the paper is in process but the decision has been made to transport them back to Juba.

“The matter is a police case and we have many departments so we will hand them to Interpol which is also a department within the police and they will start investigation there in collaboration with the immigration department.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ayii, Maker, Akasha, others mortgage assets to central bank for $200m loan 1

Ayii, Maker, Akasha, others mortgage assets to central bank for $200m loan

Published Monday, March 14, 2022

Cattle keepers start leaving Magwi County, says area Commissioner 2

Cattle keepers start leaving Magwi County, says area Commissioner

Published Friday, March 11, 2022

Family seeks justice for 16-year-old boy killed over his sister 3

Family seeks justice for 16-year-old boy killed over his sister

Published Friday, March 11, 2022

Juba residents speak out on mysterious kidnappings 4

Juba residents speak out on mysterious kidnappings

Published 15 hours ago

NEC announces dates for S4 final exams; 32,167 candidates registered 5

NEC announces dates for S4 final exams; 32,167 candidates registered

Published Sunday, March 13, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

2 Kenyans detained in Aweil following mid-air fight on Kush Airline

Published 8 hours ago

Yambio police shoot, wound suspect after trying to escape

Published 9 hours ago

China donates 3 million face masks to peace soldiers at cantonment sites

Published 10 hours ago

Activist launches “Abyei final status” campaign

Published 11 hours ago

University of Juba lecturers postpone planned strike over unpaid arrears

Published 12 hours ago

Gov’t urged to cancel licenses of logging companies in Kajo-Keji

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.