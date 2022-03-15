2 Kenyans detained in Aweil following mid-air fight on Kush Airline

Two Kenyan nationals have been detained in Aweil by police following a mid-air fight on Kush Airline over the weekend, police spokesperson in Northern Bahr El Ghazal has said.



Captain Guot Guot Akol says 30-year-old Nicholas Wamwangi Kajema and Kelvin Kimani Burugu 29 were involved in a fistfight 30 minutes after they took off from Juba International Airport on Saturday.

The two passengers boarded a plane reportedly belonging to the Kush Airline Company.

Captain Gout said the plane crew members alerted the police authorities immediately after fighting erupted between the individuals, causing panic among other passengers.

He did not state what caused the fighting between the two individuals

But upon disembarking at the Aweil airstrip, they were arrested and taken to police custody for investigation.

“They departed Juba on 12th Saturday and when the plane took off they started fighting inside the airplane until the airplane landed,” Capt. Guot told Eye Radio.

“When their plane landed they also fought in front of police because we were notified early when the plane was still on air.

“We tried to dig all this information out from them but they are not even giving any details of why they are here or where are they heading and what do they want.”

Asked about their work, Guot says there was no clear information about what they were going to do in Aweil town.

Guot added neither of the two mentioned the reason for their travel to Aweil or their place of residence in the town.

But he said upon investigations, the police found out that one of them had traveled to several countries, including Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

“When checking their passports, we found a lot of information of which one of them had traveled to Thailand, United Arab Emirates and some other countries which also led us to be suspicious,” Capt Guot said.

“They are still now in Aweil and it is just a matter of time until the ticket plus the paper is in process but the decision has been made to transport them back to Juba.

“The matter is a police case and we have many departments so we will hand them to Interpol which is also a department within the police and they will start investigation there in collaboration with the immigration department.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter