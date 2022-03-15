Yambio police shoot, wound suspect after trying to escape

Police in Yambio shot and wounded a rape suspect, who tried to escape while being taken to court from Yambio prison this morning.

The deputy police commissioner in Yambio ,Elia Kostatold Eye Radio that two suspects, Daniel Batista, 19, and his friend were held on rape charges.

They have been accused of raping a 14-year-girl who later became pregnant.

Their arrest came after the parents of the unnamed girl filed a case against them.

Kosta says the suspects, both teenagers, fled as they were being escorted to the prosecutor general from prison.

In police intervention, Batista was shot in the back, but his colleague escaped unhurt.

Kosta said injured Batista is now receiving treatment at Yambio Hospital and the police are looking for the other suspect.

“At around half past 7, there are two suspects in a case of rape of a 14 years girl. They were taken from custody to the prosecutor general for some questions, and on the way they ran away from the police who were escorting them and shot one of them,” Elia Kosta said.

“The one who was shot is still alive in Yambio Hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 19-year-old boy named Daniel Batista, is now in the hospital. The other suspect is still on the run until now he is not yet arrested.”

