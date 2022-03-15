China donates 3 million face masks to peace soldiers at cantonment sites

China has donated three million face masks to peace soldiers in the training and cantonment sites to protect themselves from coronavirus.



The medical surgical masks from China will be distributed to the yet-to-be graduated unified forces across the training centers, cantonment sites and barracks.

There are 17 training centers and 25 cantonment sites in different parts of the country.

According to Hua Ning, the Chinese Ambassador in Juba, the donation is part of China’s support to the peace process in South Sudan.

Facemasks, according to the World Health Organization, are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from travelling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.

This is mainly to control the spread of the coronavirus.

But medical experts said South Sudanese do not observe the public health directives due to either negligence or denial that the disease exists.

As of February 20, South Sudan’s Covid-19 confirmed cumulative tally at 16,930 since the outbreak in 2019.

The public is also advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases and new variants continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter