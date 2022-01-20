20th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | States   |   55-year old officer gets 5-year jail term for defiling teenager in Aweil

55-year old officer gets 5-year jail term for defiling teenager in Aweil

Authors: Michael Daniel | | Published: 15 seconds ago

Brig. Gen. Yay Wol Deng at a tea place in Aweil Town before the court sentence. Photo: Curtesy

The High Court in Aweil town of Northern Bhar El gazal has sentenced a senior SSPDF officer to five years imprisonment for defiling a 13- year-old school girl.

Yay Wol Deng who pleaded guilty of the offense is a Brigadier General in South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces.

According to the court, the 55-year-old man committed the crime at Wun-Yik area of Aweil East County in August last year.

The convict is a married man with five wives

Deng was living with the minor in the same compound when he defiled her.

The court findings showed that the convict sneaked into the girl’s room at night and raped her.

The girl later reported the matter to the mother, prompting his arrest.

The high Court found Mr. Deng guilty of defilement and handed him a five-year jail term and a fine of 100,000 South Sudanese pounds.

Justice Mathiang Wach Mathiang delivered the sentence on Wednesday during the High Court Criminal session held in Aweil Town.

“After deliberating the procedures, it was proven to the court that he committed this crime.”, Justice Mathiang disclosed.

The prosecution lawyer Akok Aril Ngor welcomed the verdict but says the court sentence favored the convict by imprisoning him for only five years contrary to the provision on the penal court.

“According to the provisions of Article247 , the second paragraph, which states that the accused shall be sentenced if convicted of 14 years”, Ngor argued.

According to section 247 of the Penal Code, whosoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person below the age of 18 years shall not be deemed to be consent, and commits the offence of rape, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Under the Tree

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth 1

Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth

Published Monday, January 17, 2022

South Sudan launches digitalized traffic system 2

South Sudan launches digitalized traffic system

Published Friday, January 14, 2022

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration 3

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

UK renews financial sanctions against top gov’t officials, army generals 4

UK renews financial sanctions against top gov’t officials, army generals

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist 5

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist

Published Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

55-year old officer gets 5-year jail term for defiling teenager in Aweil

Published 15 seconds ago

Dr. Machar orders forces to cease hostilities with Kit-Gwang

Published 37 mins ago

Four arrested over teenage girl’s suicide in Rumbek

Published 12 hours ago

Longechuk Commissioner denies forcing guard to remove phone from toilet

Published 18 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Arthur Akuein survives grisly car accident in Aweil

Published 20 hours ago

Lam Both calls for orientation of party leaders in county levels

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.