7th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   57 new coronavirus cases raise S.Sudan tally to 4,449

57 new coronavirus cases raise S.Sudan tally to 4,449

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Doctor hand holding positive Covid-19 rapid test

South Sudan coronavirus cumulative cases have risen to 4,492 after the Ministry of Health announced 57 new cases.

This is the second-largest number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in April last year.

No death has been reported as of yesterday.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager at the Ministry of Health says the new cases were confirmed at the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

Richard Lako said this was recorded from 175 samples.

South Sudan is currently in its second phase of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The government has banned all social gatherings, businesses, and functions at public and private institutions.

The public is advised to strictly observe the social distancing, handwashing, sanitizing, and wearing of masks measures.

You can report any suspected case of the coronavirus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 13:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report 1

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report

Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021

South Sudan switches to a new time zone 2

South Sudan switches to a new time zone

Published Monday, February 1, 2021

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills 3

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Published Friday, February 5, 2021

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally 4

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally

Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases 5

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Published Thursday, February 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

57 new coronavirus cases raise S.Sudan tally to 4,449

Published 1 min ago

Public Health Emergency Operations Centre undergo expansion at JIA

Published 22 mins ago

Congolese President elected new African Union chairperson

Published 2 hours ago

Shearer calls for quick implementation of reforms to pave way for elections

Published 19 hours ago

Biden reaffirms America’s trade, peace, security partnership with Africa

Published 23 hours ago

UN Special Adviser calls for inclusion of women in Hybrid Court

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.