You are here: Home | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | 57 new coronavirus cases raise S.Sudan tally to 4,449
South Sudan coronavirus cumulative cases have risen to 4,492 after the Ministry of Health announced 57 new cases.
This is the second-largest number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in April last year.
No death has been reported as of yesterday.
The Coronavirus Incident Manager at the Ministry of Health says the new cases were confirmed at the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.
Richard Lako said this was recorded from 175 samples.
South Sudan is currently in its second phase of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
The government has banned all social gatherings, businesses, and functions at public and private institutions.
The public is advised to strictly observe the social distancing, handwashing, sanitizing, and wearing of masks measures.
You can report any suspected case of the coronavirus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.
Published 1 min ago
Published 22 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Published 24 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.