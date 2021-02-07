57 new coronavirus cases raise S.Sudan tally to 4,449

South Sudan coronavirus cumulative cases have risen to 4,492 after the Ministry of Health announced 57 new cases.

This is the second-largest number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in April last year.

No death has been reported as of yesterday.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager at the Ministry of Health says the new cases were confirmed at the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

Richard Lako said this was recorded from 175 samples.

South Sudan is currently in its second phase of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The government has banned all social gatherings, businesses, and functions at public and private institutions.

The public is advised to strictly observe the social distancing, handwashing, sanitizing, and wearing of masks measures.

You can report any suspected case of the coronavirus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter