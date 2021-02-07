Education Min. outlines stiff measures against schools violating lockdown order

7th February 2021
Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 7 hours ago

FILE: A school in Kodok, Fashoda -Upper Nile State. Courtesy

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions has warned administrators of both public and private schools against violating lockdown measures re-imposed during the week.

“All schools; government, faith-based, international, community and private schools will remain closed until further notice,” it announced.

In September, the government announced the reopening of schools after nearly six months of closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But on Wednesday this week, the National Taskforce on Coronavirus ordered for the closure pre-schools, schools, universities and all other institution as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

It only allowed learning for classes scheduled for examinations with strict orders to observe preventive health measures.

The Minister of General Education and Instructions now warns that schools that will violate the public health directive will be penalized, including revoking their licenses.

“Any private or international school that is found open will be closed down and it may lose its licenses,” Awut Deng stated during a press briefing in Juba on Friday, adding that “headteachers of such schools will also be prosecuted.”

She directed the undersecretary and concerned authorities, including “all ministries of education in the 10 states and 3 Administrative Areas to implement the guidelines in this circular.”

The Taskforce on Coronavirus also re-introduced tough lockdown measures against all social gatherings such as birthday parties, sporting events, bars, night clubs, Shisha stalls, betting, cards and dominos

It said the wearing of face mask is now mandatory and citizens must observe social distancing while avoiding handshakes.

