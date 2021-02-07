Army General denies kidnapping, holding girl hostage in Aweil

The SSPDF General who was accused of kidnapping a girl in Aweil has refuted the claims, including forcing the girl –against her will –to stay in his house.

Major General Akech Adim said the 22-year-old girl came willingly to his home in Aweil.

“Since I heard that disturbing news from the family, I told [my people] to return the girl to her family, and it happened last Wednesday,” he said.

On Saturday, the father of the girl, Lieutenant Colonel Malual Nhial alleged that General Akech sent his guard to kidnap his daughter on her way back from Mahad School.

The incident happened on 28 of January.

Malual claimed that General Akech locked his daughter in the house and left for Kampala -through Juba.

The aggrieved father also claimed that his daughter’s phone was confiscated for 8 days.

In response to the accusations, General Akech Adim, who is in Juba, stated that he did not kidnap or hold the girl hostage.

“This girl came alone footing with another girl, and on the second day, my family took some cattle together with the girl and gave to Mr. Malual Nhial as per our Dinka tradition.”

He said there was a marriage arrangement being undertaken by the two families.

“I have wives and I didn’t marry them by force. This thing happened because of the good relations between me and the family.”

General Akech insisted that the girl was handed over to her father in Aweil.

“So now she is there with her father, she was not kidnapped by me,” He told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The national police spokesperson had said the matter is being investigated.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter