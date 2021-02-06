6th February 2021
Army general in Aweil accused of kidnapping, holding girl hostage

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The SSPDF General abducted the 22-year-old girl while she was returning from school.

A man in Aweil is accusing a military general of keeping his daughter hostage for eight days now.

Malual Nhial who is a lieutenant colonel in the SSPDF alleges that General Akim Adim of the SSPDF sent his guard to kidnap his 22-year-old daughter on 28 of January.

The girl was allegedly abducted on her way back from Mahad school.

The aggrieved father claims that General Akim confiscated his daughter’s phone and locked her in his house, then left for Kampala.

“He ordered his guards not to allow anybody to come around…that the general is gone to Kampala…I don’t know what to do.”

Malual said he doesn’t understand why.

“What I want is my daughter. I don’t know whether it’s an abduction or using [illegal] powers. I don’t know what to do.”

Eye Radio’s effort to reach out to General Akim Adim were not immediately successful as he is said to be in Kampala.

When asked, the SSPDF acting spokesperson said he has no information regarding the matter.

Brigadier-General Santo Domic added that such cases can easily be handled by the military justice system.

“We don’t have the information [but] it’s ok if they are in the same army. We have the SSPDF court-martial, they have to go before the court and settle the case,” he said.

Malual told Eye Radio that he had reported the matter to the police but little has been done.

In response, the national police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin disclosed that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

“We are investigating and the investigations will show us exactly what happened,” he stated.

The South Sudan Penal Code –which applies to all –says whoever kidnaps or abduct a woman against her will, commits an offence and upon conviction shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or with a fine or with both.

6th February 2021

