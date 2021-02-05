5th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | Justice | News   |   Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Royal Palace Hotel in Juba | Courtesy photo

Some hotels in Juba say they have kicked out over 300 peace delegates from their property over unpaid bills.

The General Manager of South Sudan Hotel, Mel Garang Yuot, said at a joint press conference held Thursday that the affected hotels have run out of patience.

“So we decided to come with the final conclusion to chase away all customers from NTC, including politicians, generals who came for the implementation of the peace deal,” Garang told the media.

This comes after the National Transitional Committee, chaired by presidential advisor on security failed to pay their accumulated bills.

In January, the hotels had threatened to evict the delegates in five days if the NTC failed to pay over $10 million.

According to the hotel managers, they have been accommodating the officials comprising of ministers, members of parliaments, and military generals of various peace parties since 2019.

The delegates are partners to the revitalized peace agreement, which comprises officials from SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA, some from OPP and others from SPLM former detainees.

The hotel managers say they have been accommodating those officials for more than 3 years.

“We have been promised empty promises. So, we evicted them. Later on, will demand the payments, whether it would mean going to court to resolve the dispute,” added Kot Maker, manager at Royal Palace Hotel.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report 1

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report

Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021

South Sudan switches to a new time zone 2

South Sudan switches to a new time zone

Published Monday, February 1, 2021

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally 3

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally

Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases 4

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Published Thursday, February 4, 2021

Kiir tasks new Upper Nile governor to restore security 5

Kiir tasks new Upper Nile governor to restore security

Published Sunday, January 31, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Published 1 min ago

S Sudan to receive nearly 864,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Published 17 mins ago

Aweil grenade explosion leaves boy dead, sisters injured

Published 28 mins ago

AfDB offers gov’t $14 million to boost S Sudan agriculture sector

Published 44 mins ago

Another aid worker loses life while working

Published 1 hour ago

Med Blue denies issuing fake Coronavirus results

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.