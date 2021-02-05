S Sudan to receive nearly 864,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

South Sudan will receive 864,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to an interim distribution update released by COVAX facility.

The World Health Organization, through the COVAX facility, facilitates global access to the vaccines, especially to poor countries.

According to the data made public two days ago, all the east African countries except Tanzania and Burundi will receive the vaccines.

Uganda will get 3,552,000 doses, Rwanda 996,000, Kenya 4,176,000, and South Sudan 864,000 doses.

Some countries are getting doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while others have been allocated the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

In the region, Burundi and Tanzania have no allocations of COVAX vaccines.

Tanzania said it doesn’t need vaccines.

In most countries, the vaccines are being administered, to healthcare workers and long-term care patients.

In January, South Sudan’s Ministry of Health said it had officially applied for coronavirus vaccines to protect citizens from the pandemic.

On Thursday, South Sudan confirmed 88 new cases, its highest in a single day.

This raised the cumulative number of cases to 4,355 and the number of deaths remains 66.

The coronavirus taskforce two days ago reintroduced lockdown measures to prevent a surge in cases.

