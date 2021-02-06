6th February 2021
Security agencies to enforce lockdown measures

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Joint Security Forces in Juba, South Sudan. Credit|UN Photo/Eric Kanalstein 0

The police spokesperson says security agencies will ensure strict enforcement of lockdown measures announced this week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Taskforce on Coronavirus re-introduced tough lockdown measures on Wednesday after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The government has banned all social gatherings.

It closed all businesses that attract crowds which include; Shisha stalls, bars, night clubs, birthday parties, betting, cards, and dominos.

Wearing of face mask is now mandatory and citizens must observe social distancing while avoiding handshakes.

Major-General Daniel Justin told the State broadcaster SSBC that all security agencies will work closely to ensure the lockdown measures are respected.

This was decided in a security meeting jointly chaired by the Inspector General of Police Gen. Majak Akech and the chief of Military Intelligence LT. Gen. Ring Mabor in Juba on Friday.

The Taskforce on Coronavirus also ordered the closure of all pre-schools, universities and all other institutions of learning –except classes scheduled for examinations with the observation of strict preventive measures.”

Employers in both the private and public sectors have been advised to “make provisions to allow non-essential staff to stay home on paid leave or alternate their staff in shifts.”

Boda-bodas have been ordered to carry cargo or strictly one passenger wearing a face mask and public buses are permitted to take passengers to half capacity.

The Taskforce permitted rickshaws to carry only two passengers at a time and deliver cargo goods.

